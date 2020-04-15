Coronavirus takes toll on hospital finances

Benewah Community Hospital is feeling the financial impact of coronavirus.
In an effort to mitigate the potential spread of the virus, BCH followed national guidelines and has postponed elective patient care. As a result the hospital is losing money according to Financial Officer Lori Minier.
“We are losing $8,900 a day in cash with decreased volumes,” Ms. Minier said.
The decrease in volume is significant enough that the hospital has reduced staff, especially in administrative roles according to BCH Executive Assistant Becca Plante.
According to Ms. Minier, as of April 13, the hospital has $1.25 million cash on hand which equals approximately 25 days of operating expenses.
Some relief arrived in the form of a $519,000 payment, last week, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services according to BCH board Vice Chairman Carol Humphrey.
“We did get some money. Which will help,” Ms. Humphrey said. “It looks like it is based on Medicare and Medicaid cost reports.”
The money, which is not a loan, will help shore up expenses. The hospital has a bond payment due September, 2020. Ms. Humphrey said the hospital will be able to make the payment.
“It’s not going to be fun and it is not going to be easy but it is going to get done,” she said.
According to Ms. Minier, BCH has not experienced a decline in people paying their medical bills as a result of fiscal concerns caused by the virus.
BCH is working to obtain additional funding relief, but it is unclear how much, if any, will be received or when.
“Funding definitions are changing daily, some funding excludes hospitals,” Ms. Minier said. “We are looking at Medicare accelerated payments, SHIP funds, ASPR funds, as well as Stimulus Dollars.”
Ms. Plante said telemedicine has helped improve diminished patient volume at the clinic.
The hospital is able to provide Medicare wellness visits, medication reviews, mental health counseling and other screening and review services with telemedicine according to Ms. Plante.
Benewah County continues to have zero confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The hospital has conducted 27 tests as of April 14, 9:00 a.m. Twenty-five tests have returned negative. Two tests are pending.
Result times for coronavirus tests have also improved.
“It is currently taking 48 to 72 hours to get results,” Ms. Plante said. “Coronavirus test results were taking five to seven days.”
Ms. Humphrey and Ms. Plante both expressed their gratitude to the community for their understanding and for abiding by the stay-at-home order.
Statewide, Idaho has 1,455 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The virus has caused 33 deaths in Idaho. There have been 554,849 cases and 21,942 deaths nationwide as of April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.