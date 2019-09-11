A Spokane man pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery on the Coeur d’Alene Reservation Sept. 5.
According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, Isiah J. Harrington, 19, pleaded guilty to the armed robbery in a federal courtroom in Coeur d’Alene. Sentencing in his case has been set for Nov. 21.
According to court records, Harrington attempted to rob a Coeur d’Alene tribal member after finding that he carried a large amount of cash. Harrington and his co-defendant, McKenna Buss, used a cell phone app to track the victim to a Walmart in Spokane Valley, then followed the victim’s car as he returned to their residence in Plummer.
Once the victim arrived, Harrington exited the vehicle with a gun and pointed it at the victim, demanding cash. However, residents of adjacent houses began exiting to aid the victim, and both suspects fled the scene without taking any money.
Attempted robbery is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised probation up to three years.
