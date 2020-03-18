Harrison Mayor Jordan Hall signed a proclamation Tuesday urging residents to follow the recommendations from the state of Idaho and the Panhandle Health District in response to the coronavirus.
The proclamation signed by Mayor Hall details guidance issued by various organizations, including the World Health Organizations and the CDC, about the virus.
While the city did not issue a mandate, it asks that mass gatherings and public events be postponed as part of the effort to curb the spread of the virus. The declaration remains in effect through March 24.
