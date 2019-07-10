All are invited to a free yoga class at Cherry Bend Boat Park, Tuesday, July 16, 5:30 p.m. Attendees may bring mats to participate or observe and see if they want to join.
After class there will be wine tasting and light hors d’oeuvres. The event will be rescheduled if it rains.
Contact Denise Best, 208-582-1248 for more information.
