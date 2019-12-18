It’s a vital service that relies on volunteers – neighbors helping neighbors.
The Harrison Ambulance is once again seeking those who would be interested in serving as EMTs or ambulance drivers.
A new volunteer orientation meeting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at the ambulance building in Harrison, 101 E. Frederick Street. Those who would like to enroll in the class, who have questions or are unsure about what being a driver or EMT entails are encouraged to attend.
Having a need for volunteers is nothing new for Harrison Ambulance or any other volunteer-based service, Harrison Ambulance President Jim Fruehan said.
In fact, pointing to a report by NBC news, it’s not just a problem close to home. According to a report by NBC news, close to one-third of all rural America emergency medical services are in immediate danger of closing down and as many as 70 percent of EMTS in rural America are volunteers. Idaho is one of 39 states that do not fund emergency medical services (EMS).
Currently, the Harrison Ambulance has 17 total volunteers. Seven of them are strictly drivers. Mr. Fruehan said he would like to have an additional eight to 10 individuals on his roster.
“You want to be able to provide coverage so that you don’t burn out the volunteers that you do have,” he said. “We have volunteers who are retired and younger volunteers as well. But people have jobs, they go on vacation. We have people who volunteer for both the ambulance and for fire. And we need more.”
Harrison Ambulance covers 250 square miles. In an emergency, the agency is one of the first to respond. Whenever there is a call, there must be one driver and one EMT to respond.
“We average about 100 calls per year and that may go up or down,” Mr. Fruehan said. “Shifts are usually 12 hours.”
Mr. Fruehan said there are a lot of “dedicated people” that have been supportive of the Harrison Ambulance and have supported the need. However, he doesn’t want anyone to get worn out.
“We have a few who do six days a week,” Mr. Fruehan said.
There are two ambulances – one at Carlin Bay and one in Harrison. Mr. Fruehan said the course to become an EMT can be a lot of work and once trained an individual must continue to do a certain number of hours each year.
“You don’t have to have a medical background,” he added. “I didn’t. I came in thinking I would be a driver and ended up taking the course to become an EMT.”
Mr. Fruehan said it can take a while for someone to become an EMT. He said once someone starts the class it may take up to a year before they are fully immersed into the schedule.
The EMT course is free and will start in January. Those interested should make plans to attend the orientation meeting or call 208-689-9103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.