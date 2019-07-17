A district judge denied a Benewah County man’s appeal for a lighter sentence, saying eight DUIs could not be overlooked.
Ted Bailey appealed his ten-year sentence July 12, saying his incarceration would impact his family, and he could seek treatment outside of prison for alcohol addiction. However, Judge Scott Wayman concluded, based on Bailey’s record of drunk driving, that releasing him could endanger the public.
Bailey was arrested in 2018 after a rollover accident near Plummer. While both he and his passenger were uninjured, Bailey was found to be intoxicated. It was his eighth lifetime DUI charge, and his fourth felony DUI.
Given the repeated nature of his offences, Judge Scott Wayman sentenced Bailey to ten years in prison – two years fixed and eight indeterminate – rather than put him on probation for treatment.
In court July 12, Bailey appealed for leniency in his case, reading a letter he prepared for the judge. In support of his appeal, he pointed to his efforts outside of the court system to address his issues with alcohol. He said he voluntarily sought out rehabilitation services from area hospitals to treat alcoholism and depression, and had allegedly been sober for seven months prior to the accident.
“I realize words are just words, and you’ve seen and heard all of this before, but I also know actions are louder than words,” he said.
During this time, he also said he had supported his family through his work – a line of income that would end with his incarceration.
“Your sentence is fair for me, but it is not for my family,” he said. “I’ve already taken so much from them, and if I take away my income from them, it’s very devastating to them.”
In addition, he said the family is dealing with the recent death of his father, and required support during that process. He asked the judge to modify his sentence, sending him to drug court in Latah County. In this way, he said, he could keep his job while supporting his family.
Judge Wayman acknowledged and commended Bailey’s efforts; however, he said that for the protection of society, the eight prior instances of driving under the influence on his record could not be ignored.
“Under the circumstances, the court was not comfortable going forward with probation,” he said. “To deter Mr. Bailey and others, some consequences had to be handed down. This was not your first offence. This was your fourth felony DUI.”
As to the reasons set forth in Bailey’s letter, Judge Wayman said they were unfortunate, but not sufficient to change the imposed sentence.
“Anytime someone is incarcerated, it has an impact on family and friends,” he said. “It is unfortunate that a person of your age, and with your skills and ability, has let yourself get to this point. Perhaps this is the point where you turn things around, but I do not finds that the original sentence was unlawfully imposed, and I don’t find tha the reasons you brought forth here to day are sufficient to modify your sentence.”
