Incumbent Tim Bonnell-Hall and challenger Kevin Koropatnicki are the candidates in the race for the post of fire commission for the Gateway Fire Protection District.
Mr. Bonnell-Hall has served as the current Gateway Fire Protection chairman since he was selected to fill a vacancy in 2016.
Mr. Bonnell-Hall is also a volunteer who has served the fire department for close to 11 years. He said that he likes being the chairman because it allows him to be more involved with the fire department.
He said he is a good candidate because he has worked with the fire department for so long and that he knows the department well.
Mr. Bonnell-Hall has been a resident of Plummer for nearly 17 years, and he currently works in facility maintenance at Marinm Health.
Mr. Bonnell-Hall is being challenged by Mr. Koropatnicki who previously served as the Gateway Fire District commissioner before his retirement.
Mr. Koropatnicki is a retired Plummer resident who has been in the community for over 30 years. For years Mr. Koropatnicki and his family owned a construction company in Plummer that was regularly involved with building and maintaining roads.
Mr. Koropatnicki did not respond in time to comment on his election bid.
For more information contact the Gateway Fire District Clerk at 208-686-1313.
The election is on Tuesday Nov. 5.
