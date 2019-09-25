East Side Fire celebrates 25

The East Side Fire District is 25 years old, and those who have been involved with the department couldn’t be prouder.
That pride was shown on Sept. 15th when past auxiliary volunteers, fire chiefs, officers, commissioners, fire fighters, EMTs and guests gathered for a reunion to celebrate the departments’ quarter-century presence in the area.
Attendees shared stories and viewed pictures and videos from over the course of the departments’ history. The event highlighted the evolution of protective gear and vehicles from 1994 to present as well as paid tribute to those who have been involved.
“There is a real sense of community and everyone comes together,” East Side Fire District Commissioner Mary Mills said. “Those who originally started the fire department did a lot of hard work getting the department out here.”
In commemoration of the event, the East Side Quilters presented a quilt that has been in the making for five years. The quilt depicted equipment from both past and present.
“They really thought hard on the design,” Mrs. Mills said. “The quilt really takes us through time, it has a picture of the first fire truck the fire department had and our newest piece of equipment the fire department boat.”
Current Fire Chief Dan Currie said the event made everyone feel proud to be involved.
“Having the community come together really makes all the volunteers feel good about what they do,” Mr. Currie said.
Mr. Currie said he has been a part of the East Side Fire District since 2012 and has enjoyed his time in the East Side community. He said the department faces some challenges that reflect the needs of a rural area.
“The calls are important and challenging and we average about 140 of them a year, but we don’t get as many fire response calls as we do medical emergencies,” Mr. Currie said. “We focus heavily on our training and make sure we are ready for those calls.”
The East Side Fire District covers a 90-square mile area along the eastern shore of Coeur d’Alene Lake from Beauty Creek to the Coeur d’Alene River. The area the fire district covers is almost exclusively rural.
“We have about 40 active volunteers and they have to train for a rural area, we don’t have a community that’s centered around a town,” Mrs Mills said. “We have a lot of people out here who choose to help this community and volunteer their time, it’s something to be proud of.”
