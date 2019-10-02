An increase in enrollment calls for an increase in funding.
Enrollment numbers in the Plummer-Worley School District increased from last year, which caused school board members to call for an emergency levy.
Plummer-Worley superintendent Judi Sharrett said that compared to last year’s enrollment numbers, the school district gained 22 students, which calls for additional personnel to be hired for the district.
On the second day of school in 2018 the district had 331 students, and on the second day of school in 2019 the district had jumped to 353.
“We had some areas of great need,” Mrs. Sharrett said “we needed another teacher in the upper elementary.”
She said that class sizes had increased and that included the number of students with special needs in the school district.
“We needed increased services for mentally fragile students, and we are required to provide those services,” Mrs. Sharrett said. “That additional need wasn’t in the budget before the levy.”
Mrs. Sharrett also said that they will need to hire a part-time school nurse and a part-time person in medicaid billing.
The requested funds to support the additional needs for the district came to just over $170,000.
Plummer-Worley business manager Marcia Hoffman said that the levy will be on the 2019 tax report and it has already been submitted. She said that she estimates that taxes will go up for residents approximately $27 per $100,000 in property value.
“That number is based on old figures though,” Mrs. Hoffman said. “We won’t know the true numbers until the levy is certified by the county.”
The St. Maries superintendent, Alica Holthaus, said that their fall enrollment numbers have stayed steady.
She said that her understanding was that the St. Maries School District has only had to ask for an emergency levy one time and that it was years before she was a superintendent.
“We are fortunate to have an outstanding business manager that looks at enrollment over a period of time to provide the board with good information in developing the budget,” Mrs. Holthaus said. “That being said, even the best of business managers don’t have a crystal ball so predicting fall enrollment is difficult. Even looking at enrollment over a period of time, doesn’t always protect you from an unexpected change.”
Mrs. Holthaus said a struggle for school districts is predicting how enrollment will change from spring to fall. She said that this fall the enrollment in the St. Maries School District jumped up 40 students from what the enrollment numbers were in spring.
“No one ever wants to have an emergency levy, but changes in enrollment cause them to be a necessity,” Mrs. Holthaus said. “It is not an easy thing, and something that I hope to avoid.”
