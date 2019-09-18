The Governor’s Salmon Workgroup is hosting a public meeting in Lewiston, Idaho on September 20, 2019. The workgroup will meet at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Office located at 3316 16th St. Lewiston, Idaho 83501 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Clearwater Room.
The meeting will focus on fish hatcheries in Idaho, hydropower operations along the Lower Snake and Columbia River, and collaborative efforts to meet salmon and steelhead restoration goals. The agenda and call-in number for out-of-town residents to participate, along with additional information about the workgroup is available on the OSC website: https://species.idaho.gov/governors-salmon-workgroup/
The public is invited to provide comments to the workgroup. Each member of the public will be limited to three minutes each, as time permits. Comments will be taken on a first come, first served basis. The workgroup will take written comments. All written comments will be distributed to the workgroup.
Governor Little directed his Office of Species Conservation to establish a workgroup dedicated to addressing salmon issues. The workgroup held meetings in Boise, Idaho on June 28 and Salmon, Idaho on July 30-31 bringing together diverse stakeholders to collaboratively develop a unified policy recommendation to assist Governor Little as he shapes Idaho’s policy on salmon recovery.
The workgroup will host several additional meetings throughout Idaho. This is the third meeting in the series, and there will be additional meetings scheduled in 2020. The remaining dates for Salmon Workgroup meetings scheduled in 2019 are Oct. 29-30 in Twin Falls and Nov. 19 in Boise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.