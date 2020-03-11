The controversy over a proposed cell tower near Santa continued Monday at the Benewah County Commissioners meeting.
This time, however, proponents of the tower joined those opposed to voice their opinions to the county board.
The issue first surfaced about a year ago after Weis Towers of Roslyn, Washington plans to build a cell tower on Pokey Creek. The company previously completed a tower in Emida. The towers would be used to provide cell service to the UpRiver area where there is no service now.
When they learned of the plan, some neighbors near the Pokey Creek tower site expressed their opposition to the county commissioners at a meeting last May. They cited health concerns and the adverse impact on property values for their opposition to the tower.
Maureen O’Connell, who lives near the proposed site, said she was asked to represent residents opposed to the project at Monday’s meeting.
“Last May we heard you say that you were going to do what you could,” Maureen O’Connell told the commissioners Monday. “We have a lot of hope and faith in you guys.”
Commissioner Jack Buell said the county wants to work with Weis Towers to find an alternative location. He said the commissioners hope to meet with company representatives to discuss options.
“We have to get them here to discuss this,” Mr. Buell said. “I think if we could get them together and talk about it . . . we could find a solution. My company is willing to help.”
Commissioner Phil Lampert said the county will do what it can within the law.
“We are looking at alternatives, whether we can accomplish that or whether we can legally stop them, I don’t have an answer,” Mr. Lampert said.
Other people at Monday’s meeting voiced support for the tower.
Steve Risken, a commissioner with Emida fire, said providing cell service in the area is critical to improving emergency services.
“We have a problem with our land-line service with Frontier and that service goes out frequently. We need better communication and cell service would help a lot,” Mr. Risken said. “We are going to have a person who has a problem and hopefully they won’t lose a life.”
Ms. O’Connell said improved communication did not outweigh the health risks.
Bill Swam, also a fire commissioner, questioned concerns over health risks caused by cell towers.
“If health issues are the problem, shouldn’t they be based on facts?” he asked.
Other cell-tower supporters agreed. They questioned the threat posed by cell towers, citing their prevalence. They also said improved services and infrastructure are needed to attract people to the UpRiver area.
“Everybody always has the point ‘not in my back yard’. At some point it has to be in somebody’s back yard,” Mr. Risken said.
Ms. O’Connell said there is ample information available about the dangers of radiation from a cell tower.
“Are we going to gamble with children and their lives? If the old people want it, let them put it in their yards and gamble with their lives,” Ms. O’Connell said.
Mr. Risken questioned the validity of critics who say cell towers pose a risk. Ms. O’Connell said her concerns about cell towers were valid and added that people once thought lead, asbestos and cigarettes safe.
The commissioners confirmed Weis Towers has applied for a building permit. The county has 90 days to consider the request, but will continue to work with the company to find a solution.
“We would like to see cell service in that area, but we understand your concerns,” Mr. Lampert said.
“If we can move it we will try and move it,” Mr. Buell said. “This is not over yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.