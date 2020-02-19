A St. Maries student will work hand-in-hand with state legislators this month.
Kaela Davis, a senior at St. Maries High School, is now in Boise working with the Idaho House of Representatives after being accepted to its page program. According to her, she will assist members of the House as they go about committee work during the month.
“I’ll be working with either the education or judicial committee,” she said. “We get to sit in on house meetings on the floor, it's super cool.”
The legislature’s page program accepts high school seniors each year to assist in operations. Pages are expected to help set up for meetings of the legislature, deliver messages between lawmakers and otherwise assist legislative staff in their day-to-day activities. During this time, they gain an understanding of the workings of government.
Kaela said she applied for the position in the page program in October and was selected in February.
“I just wanted something different,” she said. “I’m scared, but also super excited.”
While on duty, Kaela said she would live and work in Boise. The legislature provides housing for pages, as well as an hourly pay for their work. Her education will not suffer, though; she is still required to turn in required coursework throughout her term.
Kaela is the daughter of Margaret Davis and the late Kevin Davis.
