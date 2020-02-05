The Idaho State Veterans Service Officer will visit St. Maries Feb. 11 and 25 to answer questions about veterans’ benefits, assist with ongoing claims and take new benefits claims for eligible veterans and their dependents. The officer will be at the Benewah County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, along with Benewah County Service Officer Tina Thomson.
Veterans will be seen by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call Lonnie Stephens at 208-446-1096. If there are no appointments, or if weather conditions prohibit travel, the outreach will be cancelled.
