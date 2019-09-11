PotlatchDeltic Corp will restrict traffic on the St. Maries River Road Road starting September 9 through September 20 due to timber harvesting operations.
The affected area will be approximately 10.5 miles out the St.Maries River Road. Traffic will be held for periods up to 20 minutes at a time by flagging personnel.
Restrictions will be in place during working hours and will be lifted for weekends.
For further information, contact Zac LaPierre at (208) 245-6427.
