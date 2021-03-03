The Biden Administration announced recently that public schools must give standardized tests this year.
Though the tests will be required, President Biden said that the schools will not be penalized for the results of the exam and that schools can give remote, shorter or delayed versions of the exam to its students.
The Kootenai School District said that they plan to conduct the standardized tests as normal. Superintendent, Wade Pilloud, said that though the tests were not administered last year, the districts students have still seen significant academic growth.
He said that consistent growth may be a result of the districts plan to stick to a five day school week.
“KSD is looking forward to testing this year as we feel our students have actually made some good growth this year due to the fact we have been open all day everyday,” Mr. Pilloud said. “Our small class sizes will allow us to test as we would prior to the pandemic,” Mr. Pilloud said.
St. Maries Superintendent, Alica Holthous, said that the call to have school administer the test was not a surprise to Idaho schools.
“President Biden’s announcement last week was not a surprise to Idaho schools. We had all been told all year that we must administer the tests,” Ms. Holthaus said. “Had President Biden excused states from administering the tests, the State would have had to excuse the testing as well.”
Ms. Holthaus said that the district still plans to administer the tests similar to how they did before the pandemic. She said that local students assessments may bridge the gap from last year’s lack of testing.
Ms. Holthaus said that the district has been able to be consistent over with its schedule. She said the last few months have allowed staff to get their students back up to pace after they missed the last two months of the 2019 through 2020 school year.
“We feel that we have had a more consistent year than most schools,” Ms. Holthaus said. “We have not had to change schedules or cancel school with the exception of the two days before Thanksgiving and the one day at the high school.”
“The staff has made it a priority to focus on core subjects in an effort to make up the lost time from last spring,” Ms. Holthaus said
Plummer-Worley Superintendent, Russ Mitchell, said that the district plans to administer the tests as normal with the exception of hosting the exams in larger facilities in order to maintain social distancing.
“We will conduct the annual standardized tests as we have previously,” Mr. Mitchell said. “Because of the need to social distance, we have elected to use venues that are larger, but these are areas that we’ve already been using throughout the year so students are familiar with the areas. We have been expecting that we would be conducting the annual assessments, so this comes as no surprise.”
Mr. Mitchell said that due to smaller class sizes and the access to laptops has kept the challenges of bridging the gap for students in check. He said that the school has been fortunate to have in-person class at all where some Idaho schools have had to stick with a remote learning curriculum.
“No school for a period of time was detrimental to say the least,” Mr. Mitchell said. “The greatest challenge we face is what we’ve faced all year long. With social distancing and mask requirements in place, instruction restrictions have a long term impact to learning most certainly. Fortunately we’ve been in school where other schools have not had that benefit.”
For more information on this year’s standardized testing contact the St. Maries School District at 208-245-2579, the Kootenai School District at 208-689-3631 or the Plummer-Worley School District at 208-686-1621.
