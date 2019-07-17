Richard Millard will return to jail for up to ten years after failing his rider program.
Millard, a 56-year-old St. Maries resident, was arrested Oct. 23 after striking his wife during a domestic dispute. During the altercation, he allegedly bit his wife on the nose and punched her jaw, dislocating it. The victim was taken to the emergency room at Benewah Community Hospital, and gave a criminal statement that led to Millard’s arrest.
He was sent on a retained jurisdiction program after his wife asked for leniency in his case. However, reports from the Department of Corrections suggest that his time in the program has not significantly changed the behavior that led to his arrest.
Benewah County Prosecutor Brian Thie listed off items in the DOC report, which said that Millard did not display any change in his criminal thinking or behaviors, and that he still displayed traits of substance abuse problems, as well as victim and authority blaming.
“He apparently thinks that he’s going to drink again when he is released,” Mr. Thie read. “He made several phone calls to his wife, which were characterized as seriously aggressive, controlling and displaying criminal behavior, victim blaming, verbal abuse and profanity.
“During the phone call,” he continued, “when he explained the situation about his case manager not allowing him to live with his wife upon release, he told his wife ‘get the house ready and put the whiskey in the shed; they won’t look in the shed.”
These comments were made on phone conversations on a Department of Corrections line, which are recorded for security and evidentiary purposes.
Millard, addressing the judge, claimed that his statements were not intended as a flouting of authority; instead, he claimed that he anticipated he and his wife would live together after she said she would seek a modification or revocation of the no-contact order between them.
He also blamed many of his issues on his case worker, whom he said was not a native English speaker and mistook statements meant as jokes. He also alleged that the case worker had confused statements used in the report.
“I believe there was a language barrier,” Millard said. “There are some things that I might have said that she misinterpreted. There are other conversations in there that I don’t recall happening, and simply don’t recall the people that wrote the reports on there. I’m not saying these conversations didn’t happen, but I’m saying to you that she might have some of the people confused.”
Millard also pointed out that he had not been a disciplinary problem for the Department of Corrections, and had only received a single warning during his six-month program.
Judge Wayman agreed that his disciplinary conduct had largely been clean; however, he said that fact did not change the Department of Correction’s assessment of his attitudes.
“Their conclusions were simply stated,” he said. It appeared to them… that you continue with your criminal and addictive thinking patterns, attitudes and beliefs, and they conclude that you’re not willing to take an honest look at your criminal behavior in order to minimize the threat to the community.
“When the court imposed the sentence in your case, it did so with the belief that you could change your ways through the retained jurisdiction program and be safe to release,” he said. “You did not demonstrate that, and that is why the court is going to relinquish jurisdiction in your case.”
Millard will serve the remainder of his ten year sentence – two fixed years and eight indeterminate – in prison. Following the sentence, Mr. Thie relayed a request from Millard’s wife to allow her and their family to visit him in prison. Judge Wayman agreed to the request.
