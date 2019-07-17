The catch with many mountain lakes is they are hard to reach.
Not the case with Fish Lake.
The drive from Avery to Fish Lake is arguably more difficult than the hike itself. Road 1925, which leads to the trailhead, is worn down from snow melt and rain in several spots. As of July 13, road maintenance was under way, and conditions were good enough for most vehicles to traverse the rutted spots.
Fish Lake Trail sits below Breezy Point (6,440 ft.), which is visible in various sections as Trail #35 peaks in and out of thick underbrush, and serves as the headwaters for the Little North Fork of the Clearwater River.
The path is two-track for the first two miles, before switching to single track for a half mile leading up to Fish Lake. The majority of dips and climbs are gentle, although there are several small creek crossings as the Little North Fork of the Clearwater’s tributaries feed the stream on its way toward Orofino.
Trout are plentiful in Fish Lake and can be spotted rising for flies on calm summer afternoons.
Fish Lake is the first of three mountain lake trailheads found along Road 1925. Further down the road are paths leading to Lost Lake and Little Lost Lake,while Lookout Mountain Trail #52 towers above all three bodies of water to the west.
