Residents of northern Idaho have a chance to win a new home thanks the North Idaho College Foundation.
The grand prize for the 27 annual NIC Really BIG Raffle is a 2,626-square-foot home in Greenstone Homes' Coeur d'Alene Place neighborhood.
The home's estimated value is $385,000 and is under construction by the NIC carpentry program. The home will feature upgrades to landscaping, kitchen, and heating as well as eco-friendly design components.
There will also be $20,000, $10,000, $3,500 and $2,000 cash prizes. Only 5,500 tickets will be sold prior to the July 15 drawing. Tickets will be sold at $100 each.
Those who purchase their tickets early can qualify for two additional $1,000 Costco Gift Card Prizes.
Tickets can now be purchased at North Idaho outlets including Super 1 Foods locations, Yoke's in Post Falls, Stein's Family Foods, BMC, Buck Knives, the NIC Workforce Training Center and the NIC Foundation Office.
This year's raffle is in part sponsored by Title sponsors BMC and Greenstone Homes with all proceeds going toward the support of student success and educational excellence at NIC.
