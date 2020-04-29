Emergency order compliance largely voluntary

While the state plans to return to normal in stages much of the order that closed it seems unenforceable or at least unenforced.
State and local agencies have said they are either unable or unwilling to cite individuals in violation of the order, particularly those traveling to Idaho from other states.
The stay-at-home order calls for travelers entering Idaho to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival into the state, but people are still traveling freely. Many entrants are coming from states with their own closure orders.
Heyburn State Park is proving a particularly popular stopping point according to Heyburn State Park Manager Ron Hise.
“Sunday, we had 71 vehicles parked at Chatcolet parking lot, which is typical for a July weekend—not an April weekend. And most were out of state.
Parks in Washington are closed which has led to increased travel to Idaho where parks remain open for day use.
“We have no camping at this time,” Mr. Hise said. “Most are biking or fishing making use of the trails, things like that. We are seeing at least half our visitors from out of state.”
Area residents concerned about the coronavirus have taken notice but there is little that can be done by the park. Staff at the park posted notices of the 14-day quarantine requirement and they do make a point of educating visitors but that is all they can do according to Mr. Hise.
“We do not have the authority to enforce that order,” said Mr. Hise. “I think the sheriff does but I think maybe have other things to do.”
Mr. Hise hopes that after educating out-of-state visitors they become one-time visitors until the pandemic is over.
Benewah County Sheriff David Resser said the sheriff’s office will not enforce the quarantine order on constitutional grounds.
“We are not enforcing it. That is illegal. The First Amendment guarantees the right of entrance and egress. They have a constitutional right to drive and travel where they wish. We as law enforcement can’t force them to violate a constitutional right,” Sheriff Resser said.
According to Sheriff Resser there will also be no enforcement of the order against business owners who decide to continue operating.
“If they want to open up, all I can do is suggest to them that the governor wants them to adhere to certain protocols. My personal opinion, I would suggest that they do that. But I cannot mandate them to do that,” Sheriff Resser said.
According to the Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the governor does have the authority to implement the stay-at-home order.
“The law in this area is clearly defined,” Wasden said. “I have no problems with providing a legal defense of the governor’s order and stand ready to do so should the need arise.”
Idaho State Police have taken an educational approach to the order according to ISP Captain John Kempf.
“We are doing proactive education but not proactive enforcement,” Cpt. Kempf said. “We are not sitting at the state line waiting for people with RVs or boats or anything. When we do come across people that fit criteria, we are educating them. We have fliers that we hand out that explain the order to them.”
According to Cpt. Kempf, the ISP are not conducting traffic stops based on out of state plates and no one has been arrested or cited for violation of the order.
“If people have concerns about violations of the governor’s orders, they should contact their local law enforcement and make them aware of it and give them the opportunity to handle it,” Cpt Kemp said.
ISP does keep record of the travelers they have educated about the order but they are not following up to ensure compliance according to Cpt. Kempf.
“I hope really, throughout this thing that people take personal responsibility for everybody else’s health and I see a lot of people doing it,” he said.
