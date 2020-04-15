New traffic-tracker tool from ITD shows significant decline in vehicle trips on Idaho highways
The Idaho Transportation Department has launched a new traffic-tracking tool that provides information on changes in driver behavior on Idaho highways.
Access the tool at: http://iplan.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/516d5001a04246c388bdf20cda9d93db?filter=1
This information helps to gauge ongoing economic activity. Emergency services can look to ensure critical transportation routes remain open.
“Traffic data like this is desired by numerous groups,” Margaret Pridmore, the roadway data manager for ITD, said. “This will provide information closer to real-time than our traditional measurements. That information is helpful as decision-makers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Early results have shown a decline in travel across the state. For example, the week after COVID-19 was first confirmed in Idaho, there was an estimated 30 percent drop in trips on the connector. Following the stay-home order from Governor Brad Little, traffic dropped an additional estimated 25 percent at that location.
The data is not as thoroughly vetted for quality as normal, meaning some abnormalities may arise. However, Pridmore is leading a team to provide the best quality information on a short deadline as can be achieved.
The information is updated within 72 hours of the data being received.
