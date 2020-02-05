Jenn Thompson of Boise, is the new director of Idaho Public Charter School Commission (PCSC). She has served as the Commission’s operations program manager since 2017.
Ms. Thompson was picked from a field of five candidates interviewed earlier this week.
“During her time at the Idaho Public Charter School Commission, Jenn has shown a sincere desire to understand each school’s challenges and to find ways to help and support in any way possible.” PCSC Chairman Alan Reed said.
She has worked in the charter sector since 2004, serving as a teacher, high school principal and board member. Prior to joining the Idaho Public Charter School Commission, she served as a director of governance and new school operations in Utah and Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.