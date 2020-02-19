Not everyone's road to success is the same.
After dropping out of high school at the age of 16, local woman Sarah Carillo Freeburg wasn't sure about her future. With years of hard work, Ms. Freeburg was able to overcome adversity and found her path in life.
She is currently on the job training with the Coeur d'Alene Tribe under the supervision of licensed attorneys in the Office of Legal Counsel and the Civil Attorney's office. She aspires to be a lawyer and plans to take the bar exam this year.
Ms. Freeburg said she spent her adolescence growing up on the Coeur d'Alene Indian Reservation and challenges at home made it difficult for her to succeed in school and have a normal high school experience.
“I couldn't even afford to get an ASB card,” Ms. Freeburg said. “I don't remember even getting to do very many activities while in high school.”
Ms. Freeburg's struggles in school didn't last long as she was able to get a footing going to North Idaho College after earning her GED. After graduating from NIC, she then went on to find success at both Whitworth University and Gonzaga Law School.
While attending school, Ms. Freeburg had also been taking on various roles for the CDA Tribe. Over a 13 year span, she worked for the Tribe's I.T. Department and also the Tribal radio station. Ms. Freeburg at one point had worked her way up to serving as Tribal Chairman Chief Allan's executive assistant and also worked for the Tribal Tax Commission.
She said that though at the time she felt out of place, the experience working for the chairman eventually sparked her interest in law.
“Working in the chairman's office, it was one of those moments where I felt very under qualified,” Ms. Freeburg said. “It was one of the positions though that I felt made me become interested in wanting to pursue law school, there was something about reading up on all the laws and regulations that sparked my interest.”
Ms. Freeburg took a leave of absence from the Tribe to pursue her dreams at Gonzaga, but she said that she wanted to pursue law school in order to return to and continue to work for the Tribe.
While juggling between career and schooling, Ms. Freeburg also decided to take on the role of wife and mother. She met and married Tim, a fifth generation wheat farmer in the Plummer area, during her time at NIC. The two went on to have three children Alexio, Angelo and Mariano, all while Ms. Freeburg was attending Whitworth and Gonzaga. She was pregnant with their third son while receiving her law degree from Gonzaga.
“I walked in my cap and gown at Gonzaga when I was eight months pregnant,” Ms. Freeburg said. “Most people right after graduation went on to study for the bar exam, but I was busy taking care of a newborn and at the same time harvest season came around for our farm and I helped out with that too.”
Ms. Freeburg said that her time at school was a long process but well worth it. She said that she is glad she never gave up or convinced herself that she couldn't accomplish her dreams.
Ms. Freeburg said that her choices not only led her to a career she loves and continues to pursue, but also a family that supports her in everything she does.
