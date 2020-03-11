A proposal for a cell tower near Santa has the community divided.
This reporter had the chance to talk with a few residents who shared their opinions on the matter. Though both those who want the tower and those who opposed it have made their cases at the last few county commissioners meetings, common ground has yet to be found.
Local resident Ray Fink said that he lives a half a mile away from the planned site where the tower would be erected.
He said that he wants the tower mainly because of a concern for seniors who live in the community who may need the service in case of an emergency.
“Telephones out here have been known to go out in the winter for two weeks at a time,” Mr. Fink said. “There is a majority of seniors living out in Santa, what happens when they need an ambulance? It’s not a matter of if but when.”
He said that he thinks those who oppose the cell tower think that property values will go down, but he said it would be the opposite.
“I think, if anything, having cell service in the area would add to the property values, we live in a dead zone,” Mr. Fink said. “They think they know what’s best for you, I may be a little outspoken but I don’t need to be in control of everyone.”
On the other hand, local resident Josh Rettstatt is concerned because the tower would be only 280’ from his house. He said that could be a problem for homeowners.
“Not everyone is for the cell tower. I have the closest house to where the site is. It would be right out front of my front door,” Mr. Rettstatt said. A lot of the people up here feel like they are being forced to sell, there’s about four other families up here that feel that way and at least two of them have lived here for over 25 years.”
“A lot of the people who are saying that they are for the tower don’t even live within a quarter mile of the site,” Mr. Rettstatt continued.
He also added that he has seen research that suggests living within proximity of the cell tower could cause harm to the local residents, especially children in the area.
“I’ve done research, they build the towers in protective suits for a reason,” Mr. Rettstatt said. “They can walk away and leave families underneath it and not think of the consequences. It's very irresponsible.”
Another resident, Mike Schneider, says that he already has a medical condition he is concerned about and that he wants to have access to cell service in case of an emergency.
“I’m all for it and I want that tower due to the fact that I have severe health issues,” Mr. Schneider said. “I have a lung disease and if I go down I have minutes to live.”
He said that he has been a long-time resident of Santa and that the land-lines in the area have been faulty over the years.
“Pokey Creek is 90 to 95 percent seniors,” Mr. Schneider said. “Our landlines are so unpredictable up here that its possible to go days without a telephone.”
Robert Bjerke said that he owns property within a quarter mile of the site and that he planned on building a house on that land for his family. He said that the proposal has made him think twice.
“Definitely opposed to having a cell tower anywhere, it has negative health effects,” Mr. Bjerke said. “There have been studies that have shown that cell towers can cause irritable bowel syndrome, rashes, and cancer.”
He said that he feels that since there are a lot of studies that he has found that show data that correlates with how harmful waves from the cell tower can be, that it is irresponsible to ignore the warning signs.
“Studies have been done and its negligent and ignorant to ignore them,” Mr. Bjerke said. “There is a myriad of mountain tops out there they could build the tower on.”
Melody Eckroth said she has lived in the area for 43 years and though she opposes the cell tower she said that she believes there is common ground that can be found for both sides.
“I think the cell company is getting a sweet deal by having access to their site on a county maintained road and they don’t have to pay the money to maintain the road themselves,” Ms. Eckroth said. “Why can’t it be a win-win? I know a lot of people in the area would love cell coverage but there are lots of hills in the area that are not close to residential areas.”
Judith Storck who has lived in the area for over 30 years said that the cell tower could not only produce health problems but also could pose a fire danger.
“I thinks it’s a bad idea, especially since its in a neighborhood,” Ms. Storck said. “Plus it is invasive to us who have been here since before cell towers were even a thing.”
“I don’t think cell phones are bad. I own one, but I think they need to build it away from a residential area,” Ms. Storck continued. “I’m looking out for our forests, our community and rural living.”
Lastly, Sheriff Dave Resser gave his input on the matter. He said that he lives in Santa and that he knows a lot of people who want the tower.
“I’ve talked to others in the area, and a majority I’ve talked to want it,” Sheriff Resser said. “It would provide more of an ability to help citizens that live out there.”
“It would help me and staff at certain times to have access to each other, I’m not opposed,” Sheriff Resser continued.
A recent report sighted that the opposed side plans to hire a lawyer to stop the construction of the tower on Pokey Creek.
Currently no building permit has been issued by the county. County commissioners have said that they will work with Weis Towers to resolve the issue.
