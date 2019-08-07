Completion of the St. Joe River bridge could be in the next couple of weeks according to project management.
Project associate Caroline Melor could not provide a date but said completion of the project was anticipated soon.
“From what I heard last it should be within the next couple of weeks,” Ms. Melor said. “In the first few weeks of August.”
Ms. Melor said that the project had faced delays due to unspecified logistical issues.
“There were a few delays,” she said. “There are some logistical issues that came up.”
One possible source of delays may be over the replacement of stairs that were a part of the old bridge.
A source speaking anonymously said that the engineering firm balked at the idea of replacing them.
According to Ms. Melor the stairs are a part of ongoing discussions.
“I did hear that the stairs are ongoing question between [Idaho Transportation Department] and the firm—it is on their radar and they are working together for a solution,” she said.
