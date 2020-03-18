There are no immediate plans to change hours or operations at the Benewah County Courthouse in response to the coronavirus. That could change, however, if the situation demands its.
That's according to Jack Buell, chairman of the Benewah County Commissioners.
“People just don’t stop by the courthouse, they go there to transact important business and we need to accommodate that,” Mr. Buell said. “We ask that people respect the situation and act accordingly. If your business can wait, then wait. In times like these, common sense can go a long ways.”
