The Coeur d’Alene Tribe has named Laura Stensgar acting director of the Coeur d’Alene Casino, following Francis SiJohn’s resignation as CEO early this week. Mr. SiJohn resigned for personal reasons, citing a desire to spend time with family.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity to serve my tribe and continue growing the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort into a world-class destination,” he said. “For personal reasons, I have decided to take a break and focus on my family.”
Mr. SiJohn has been CEO since September 2016.
“I want to thank Francis for his time and efforts as CEO and wish him the very best in this next phase of his career. He has proven a leader and his contributions are much appreciated,” said Coeur d’Alene Tribal Chairman Ernie Stensgar.
Ms. Stensgar has served in a number of leadership roles at the Coeur d’Alene Casino, most recently as the director of marketing, and will serve as acting director until a permanent CEO is hired.
