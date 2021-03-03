Members of the St. Maries School District COVID-19 Task Force voted overwhelming in favor of remaining in a four-day school week for the remainder of the spring semester. Their recommendation will be shared with the trustees, March 8.
The district is reevaluating the current schedule of in-class learning occurring Monday-Thursday at reduced hours as COVID-19 numbers continue decline and vaccination numbers increase.
Since school resumed last fall, the district has closed twice due to COVID-19.
“One day in the fall we closed the high school only because we had a big breakout. That’s what happens when a sports team gets involved. And then we closed the entire district for two days over Thanksgiving because that is when the mask mandate came in and we needed some time to respond to the mask mandate,” Superintendent Holthaus said.
According to Ms. Holthaus the district has fewer students in quarantine, fewer COVID-19 cases and fewer students utilizing distance learning options at the year progressed.
The task force, comprised of parents, teachers and staff met February 26, 2021, to discuss the pros and cons of shifting to a five-day school week in light of declining COVID-19 numbers. Twenty members than provided their recommendations to Superintendent Alica Holthaus, Monday, March 1.
During the meeting, the group came up with five reasons to return to a five-day week. Those included ease of transition to a regular year next fall, a safe location and meals for students, decreased daycare costs for some families, a return to full-time hours for staff on reduced schedules, and mixed feedback of patrons.
“I think there are some parents that like the four day. But I hear a lot of them say that yeah things are going good, lets get them back in school,” Donna Spier said.
The group came up with fifteen reasons to continue with a four-day week. The main deciding factors cited were consistency and the limited impact of making a switch to five days with seven school weeks left in the year.
Ms. Spier voted in favor of remaining on the four-day schedule. In total, 20 of the 21 task force members voted to stay in a four-day schedule. One member could not be present as they were away on vacation.
“I recommend not going to a five-day week. As much as I would like to have my students in school on Fridays, I value consistency more especially so late in the year,” Ms. Spier said.
Concern that COVID-19 could increase again after the spring break was also a factor.
“I recommend that the Board of Trustees vote to keep the four-day week for the remainder of the semester. The consistency of the task force plan is working not only for our students, but parents too. Our district has been open for face-to-face education, while others have been online or inconsistent. Also, it seems to be a trend that after long holiday breaks, COVID-19 risks are higher. After Spring Break, there are seven Fridays left in the school year…Please take in consideration, that the task force plan for second semester was set in place to keep the consistency for students, staff, and parents,” Dawn Ahonen said.
The district board of trustees will meet March 8, and will decide to continue the current schedule or change it as they see fit.
