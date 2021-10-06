Police arrested a Harrison man Sunday for his involvement in a single-vehicle crash that killed his wife.
Michael L. Holiman, 70, was charged with vehicular manslaughter. Emergency response teams received a report about 9:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, that a vehicle had gone off the road and crashed near Thompson Lake Road and Harlow Point Road northeast of Harrison.
The Harrison Ambulance, Eastside Fire, and Kootenai County Sheriff’s departments responded to the scene. After it was determined the accident was a fatality, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Team responded and took over the investigation.
Nancy L. Holiman, 69, also from Harrison, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Michael Holiman and the other passengers – Craig M. Holiman, 39, and Patricia M. Holiman, 40, both of Coeur d’Alene – were taken to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones.
Witnesses reported Michael Holiman was the vehicle’s driver and that he had been drinking. He was arrested at the hospital and booked into jail after being released from Kootenai Health.
The crash took place after Oktoberfest in Harrison. Police obtained a warrant for a blood draw to test Holiman’s blood-alcohol content. He may face further charges after the results of that test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.