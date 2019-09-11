St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will begin a weekly Breakfast Ministry Saturday, Sept. 14. The event, which offers breakfast to area residents, will be a weekly event each Saturday throughout the school year. All are welcome to attend, and donations will benefit the church’s youth ministries.
Breakfast will be available from 9-11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in St. Maries. For more information or to arrange a delivery, contact Pastor Greg Worch at 208-245-420.
