The St. Maries Fire Protection District will get an upgrade to its communication capabilities thanks to a donation from the Paul Bunyan Days Committee.
The fire department received a check from the Paul Bunyan Committee for $2500, which will pay for the expenses to install an-all call dispatch button in all the fire departments in Benewah County.
Fire department member Josh Masterson said that in the past, dispatch would have to call each fire department in the area one at a time. They would also have to simultaneously field responses from those departments and traffic calls from the firefighters on the scene.
“It takes 20 to 30 minutes to get to when dispatch gets that last call out,” Mr. Masterson said. “With the drive times around here, 20 to 30 minutes means an hour until other fire departments get to an incident to help.”
The new all call button will alert all the fire departments in the county at once of an incident that help is needed on.
“This should expedite the whole process and make larger incidents more manageable for us,” Mr Masterson said.
Mr. Masterson said that all the fire departments rely on each other when a serious incident needs a large response. He said that most of the firefighters are volunteers and that sometimes there may be only be a few firefighters on duty during the day time.
“Sometimes you need 30 to 50 firefighters to take on serious fires, a lot of us are volunteers so its hard to get that kind of response from one department,” Mr. Masterson said.
Departments can get a hand from the closest department and if needed all the departments can respond to a large incident.
“We rely a lot on our neighbors to bring help and bring their resources,” Mr. Masterson said. “If you have a mill fire or larger event you need more bodies than we can produce. We lean on each other a lot, and to have this capability will make things that much better.”
Mr. Masterson said that the department had applied for a grant earlier this year but it didn’t go through, and he said that if it weren’t for the Paul Bunyan Days committee, the all-call button probably wouldn’t have happened.
“I approached (St. Maries Fire Chief) Larry Naccarato back in July and asked if they needed any help,” Paul Bunyan Days Committee Chairman Dale Hill said. “At first they didn’t really need anything since they were waiting to hear back on that grant, but once I heard that didn’t go through, I offered to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.