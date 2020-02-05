Members of the Elks Lodge will once again host their annual crab feed and they are calling for community members to come with a big appetite.
The Elk’s annual crab feed has been a popular event for over 38 years, and members of the lodge say they are prepared to go through over 300 pounds of crab.
They said that the event is so popular they usually sell out of tickets before the day of the event.
“We get numbers in the hundreds, we always sell out on tickets,” organizer Lee Draper said. “Sometimes we sell out before you can get them at the door.”
As of the time of this report, Lodge Manager Stacey Bayless said that there are only 40 tickets left and that they are going fast.
“The tickets just go so fast that it’s worth getting them as earlier as you can,” Ms. Bayless said. “We hate having to turn people away.”
Mr. Draper said that the St. Maries Elks Lodge has the best deal on the crab feed compared to what other lodges around the state charge. He said that crab prices have been rising and that they’ve only recently decided to slightly raise the ticket prices.
“Crab has been going up and we’ve talked to a lot of other lodges in Idaho and they’ve been raising their prices,” Mr. Draper said. “A lot of those lodges don’t even do all you can eat, its one time through.”
He said compared to other lodges, their crab feed is a bargain.
“If you haven’t been to the crab feed you are really missing something,” Mr. Draper said.
Following the crab feed the Elks Lodge will also host an auction with Dan Felton. Ms. Bayless said that there will be a wide variety of items up for bid.
She said that following the auction there will be a live band to close out the night. The crab feed and festivities afterwards are all family friendly.
Those interested can contact the Elks Lodge to purchase tickets ahead of the event. Advance tickets cost $30 and tickets at the door cost $35.
The crab feed will be on Saturday Feb. 8 and dinner starts at 6 p.m. The rest of the festivities will run through 11 p.m.
For more information or to get your tickets call the lodge at 208-245-1418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.