Fernwood will celebrate Pioneer Day July 26 and 27. The 11th annual celebration will feature entertainment for all ages provided by volunteers and local businesses.
Festivities will begin Friday, July 26 with a Family Dance at the city park gazebo from 6-10 p.m., with live music from local band JamShack. The event will continue Saturday from 6-9 a.m. with a Fireman’s Breakfast at the Ferwood Fire Hall, followed by events and vendors in the city park through the rest of the day. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on the city’s main street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.