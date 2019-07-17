Distance from St. Maries: Approx. 70 miles
Directions: Take St. Joe River Road east out of St. Maries to Avery. From Avery, take the Old River Road to Fishhook Creek Road. Continue on Fishhook Creek Road for approximately 13 miles to Breezy Saddle, where Road 301 and Road 216 intersect. Travel road 216 for one mile. Road 216 splits three ways. Take a left at the intersection toward Road 1925. Trail 35 leaves the 1925 to the west approximately 1.5 miles past the intersection. The trailhead sits just beyond the point where Road 1925 crosses the Little North Fork of the Clearwater River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.