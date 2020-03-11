Residents with children that were born after September 2015 can get a free early childhood screening for their children.
The screening will be on Friday March 13 on the main floor of the Presbyterian Church in St. Maries.
Children will be screened in the areas of communication, motor, cognitive, social, and self-help skills. Children can also receive a vision and hearing check. Infants and toddlers can also be brought in to be screened as well.
The child screening is jointly sponsored by the St. Maries School District Preschool, St. Maries Head Start and the Infant/Toddler Program.
To make an appointment or for more information, call the Heyburn Elementary school at 208-245-2025.
