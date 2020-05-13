Turkey Breast with Orange Sauce: 1 large Onion, chopped 3 Garlic Cloves, minced 1 teaspoon dried Rosemary 1/2 teaspoon Pepper 2-3 pounds boneless, skinless Turkey Breast 1 1/2 cups Orange Juice
Place onions in slow cooker. Combine garlic, rosemary and pepper. Make gashes in turkey, about 3/4 of the way through at 2” intervals. Stuff with herb mixture. Place turkey in slow cooker. Pour orange juice over turkey. Cover. Cook on low 7-8 hours, or until turkey is no longer pink in center.
AfterSchool: The UpRiver Panther’s AfterSchool program has not ceased to work on behalf of their program participants. The program is making sure that all the students have the school supplies they need to be successful with distance learning. The AfterSchool program is gearing up for another round of school supplies.
The gardening program was very popular last year, and the daffodils in the planters in front of the school are a result of that program. To continue that, the program will be sending take-home gardening projects to the UpRiver students and partnering with the community, the Master Gardeners, and families to plant the raised beds this summer.
A sports program was launched this year, and Little League has not been cancelled. Coach Trish Hunter has her athletes running drills and will be posting videos on the UpRiver Panther AfterSchool Facebook page. The new Facebook page will also begin featuring videos on gardening and nutrition as well as baseball skills.
Donatons: Charoltte Johnson of Spokane donated to the UpRiver Food Bank.
The Fernwood Mercantile donated multiple cases of bananas, oranges, apples, onions, carrots and potatoes to the UpRiver Food Bank. Three boxes filled with canned food items were donated to the UpRiver Food Bank.
Weight Club: Rosemary Newman was Queen of the Week. The UpRiver Weight Club meets at the Fernwood Senior Center on Friday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m.
Helpers: Stacie Mitchell and Daniella Dockery would like to help out the UpRiver community by picking up/delivering groceries on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Contact Stacie Mitchell at 208-245-1160 or Daniella Dockery at 208-245-9257 for further details.
Potato Giveaway: Pastor Brian Primer and his family of Fernwood drove to Reardan to pick up 3000 pounds of potatoes donated from a Hutterite Farm. The organic russet, medium size potatoes can be used as seed or to be eaten.
The Potato Giveaway will be at the UpRiver Bible Church, 64100 ID-3 in Fernwood on May 9 a.m. from 9 a.m. to p.m. Bring your own box or bag.
Contact Pastor Primer at 208-245-2258 for further information.
