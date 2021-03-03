Students of the month at Heyburn Elementary for the month of February included Gunner Albright, Sarah Vaughn, Jean McPeak, Ashlyn McMannis, Jordon Andrews, Rori Elliott, Abigail Galloway, Kali Deshais, Hunter McPeak, Adelyn Schmidt, Mason Pugh, Bruin Shea, Keagan Maier, Matthew Siron, Nikoli McPeak, Zoey David, Ty Tankersley, Owen Chatigny and Brooklyn Scheffelmaier.
