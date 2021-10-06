Those living in St. Joe City may need to find a different route in and out of town this weekend.
Benewah County Commissioner Mark Reynolds reported that the Slaughterhouse Bridge will be closed completely to traffic all day Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9 for repairs.
The bridge has already been undergoing construction that is slated to be completed this year. Reynolds said that the current bridge is in such bad shape that the state wanted to close it unless repairs were made.
“We are having to make repairs right now to get us through until the project actually gets done,” he said. “Or else the bridge is getting so bad that the state wants to close it.”
There will be two alternative routes for motorists who need to get in and out of St. Joe City. Motorists will be able to access the Falls Creek Bridge to Railroad Grade Road to St. Joe City. The other route is taking the Railroad Grade Road from Milltown to St. Joe City.
Construction is estimated to start at 7 a.m. Friday morning. Though the construction is slated to go through Saturday, Reynolds said the construction crews plan to open it as soon as they can.
Repairs on the bridge are being organized by HMH Engineering.
For more information call the Benewah County Clerk’s Office at 208-245-3212.
