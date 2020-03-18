As a precautionary measure to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus the Benewah County District Court will operate on a restricted basis effective March 16, until further notice. See details below:
BY ORDER OF THE IDAHO SUPREME COURT
Benewah County District Court is CLOSED until further notice, except for:
EMERGENCY MATTERS, CHILD PROTECTION HEARINGS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HEARINGS and SOME CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS. Personal appearances may be rescheduled or you may be able to appear by phone. If you are not sure of your need to appear or your case status; please call the Benewah County clerk at 208-245-3241.
Court room attendance shall be limited to attorneys, parties, victims, and necessary witnesses.
Small claims, eviction, juvenile, probate, traffic, and guardianship cases will be postponed.
Any case requiring a courtroom appearance for an attorney or party who is ill or in a high-risk category will be rescheduled.
Please do not enter if you have:
a. Visited China, Iran, South Korea, any European countries, or any other high-risk countries identified by the CDC in the previous 14 days
b. Resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries within the previous 14 days
c. Traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission
d. Been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency
e. Been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or A fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Payments can be made on line at mycourt.idaho.gov, by phone 208-245-3241, drop box or by mail at Benewah County District Court 701 W. College Ave Suite 203, St. Maries, Idaho, 83861.
All filing can be filed by mail or in our drop box. Court forms can be accessed at www. courtselfhelp.idaho.gov or by calling 208-245-3241 and we can email or mail them to you.
For more information or to appear by telephone please contact Clerk of the Court at 208-245-3241 or the Benewah County Prosecuting Attorney at 208-245-2564.
