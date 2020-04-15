The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Second Harvest plan to host another food distribution April 15.
The distribution will be in the St. Maries High School Parking lot from 11 a.m to 1 p.m or until food runs out.
Pastor Greg Worch said that cars will need to enter onto Lumberjack Lane from the St. Joe River Road. Lumberjack Lane will be one-way traffic only and from there vehicles will be guided out of the parking lot by volunteers.
Again the distribution will be available only to those who arrive in a vehicle. People are asked to stay in their vehicles during the distribution as volunteers will load the food for them. No preregistration or food container is required.
Those who need special accommodation and do not have a vehicle are asked to call the Lutheran Church to set up a time for distribution.
For more information call Pastor Greg at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 208-245-5420.
