Teachers are hard at work creating lesson plans for remote learning packets for their students, and some schools have found creative ways to distribute content.
Heyburn Elementary Principal Tammi Masters said that she and her teaching staff have put together packets that follow Idaho Content Standards.
“The work packets are intended to give students an opportunity to apply and expand their knowledge,” Ms. Masters said. “Because students are working with a variety of levels of support, our emphasis is on providing students with activities that can be done individually in their homes.”
“The work packets are designed by the teacher,” she continued. “The teachers are doing an outstanding job at creating fun, engaging activities for students to complete at home.”
One example she showed was of a fourth-grade work assignment that had lessons split into three parts. The warm up activities are labeled as “appetizers” which includes questions asking the student about how they have been spending their time off and to name a Idaho history figure among other questions.
That is followed by an “entre” that features more focused work including reading and math assignments. The packets finish up with “dessert” which features more creative work like creating a comic book or drawing a map.
Ms. Masters said that the work will differ from grade to grade.
“Just as what we would see if the students were in school, the packet work increases in complexity based on the grade level,” Ms. Masters said. “For instance, Kindergarten students are asked to practice writing their names and a fifth grade student is asked to write responses based on their experiences with the Covid-19 pandemic.”
She also said that teachers want to provide challenging content, but they also want to take into account the different situation each student is in.
“The struggles are mostly in the area of providing independent work that will be challenging to all levels of learners. Within a grade, within a classroom, the independent levels of students vary greatly,” Ms. Masters said. “Also, students will each receive a different level of support from within their households so you cannot send work assuming that there are adults available in the household to assist them.”
Kootenai Senior High School science teacher Matthew Greer also gave insight on how his lesson plans are coming together during the closures.
He said that packets were created early when possible closures were first discussed. He said the main challenge has been reaching kids who live out of cell service.
“While preparing for the possibility of a school closure, we put together some packets for students that could be completed remotely, with or without the access to internet,” Mr. Greer said. “We have several students that are fairly remote where even getting cell service is an issue, we wanted to provide instruction to all students, and we didn’t want the lack of internet to prevent a student from learning.”
He said that he is also meeting Idaho learning standards and has put together lessons that are engaging for students. He said that he has some creative ways of sharing information with students who have internet access as well.
“I am continuing to try and meet the Idaho Standards as well as provide a coursework that will interest and challenge our students and in my case provide a framework for further learning in science,” Mr. Greer said. “ In addition to sending out packets I still continue to post videos on YouTube to help our students. I’ve had several email me questions that I could then answer and place the solution online so they could have an example beyond their packet.”
“While it’s not a perfect system the work we I have received back thus far has been extraordinary considering the circumstances, even in trying times like this many of my students have went above and beyond what is expected of them,” he continued.
He said that the amount of work assigned to his students is similar to before the closures.
“The rate of content is very similar to the rate before the closure. I have been previewing and sending some virtual labs through Flinn Scientific to our students so they can observe what they are learning beyond the classroom,” Mr. Greer said. “At the current rate even in the event of closure throughout the year I feel my students will receive a strong scientific background.”
Plummer-Worley School District Instructional Coach Christine Sorenson said that the Junior/Senior High School has taken advantage of E-learning opportunities for it’s students. The students have access to laptops and hotspots have been set up on campus so that students can be sure to download their homework.
“So far our teachers have been amazing,” Ms. Sorenson said. “We are currently using a Microsoft Office program called OneNote. We are making sure our students have the supplies they need and we are trying not to overload them.”
She said that teachers are trying to move forward with fourth quarter lesson plans but are also being considerate of students who may not have equal access to the E-learning lesson plans.
“Teachers are finding ways to move forward with lesson plans but are also coming up with plans to help those who can’t login so they don’t get left behind,” Ms. Sorenson said.
She said that students are able to reach out to teachers, paraprofessionals, and special educational paraprofessionals for assistance.
Many area schools have decided to opt for a pass/fail grading system for the remote learning packets. Pickup locations for packets can be found on the Kootenai School District and St. Maries School District websites.
For more information call the Kootenai School District at 208-689-3631, the St. Maries School District at 208-245-2579 or the Plummer-Worley School at 208-686-1621.
