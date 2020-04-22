One St. Maries High School graduate has been in and on the court since high school.
Cindi Port was appointed to the King County Superior Court by Washington Governor Jay Inslee in early April.
Port is a long-time senior deputy prosecutor for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. She will take her new office on April 30, replacing Judge John Erlick.
Ms. Port said that she is excited to take on her new position and that she enjoys work done in the courtroom.
“I look forward to being back in the courtroom every day,” Mrs. Port said. “I enjoy the process of jury trials.”
“I was deeply humbled and honored to receive the governors appointment,” Mrs. Port said.
Ms. Port’s career path has lead her a long ways from her days in high school. She wouldn’t have been put on the path she is on if it hadn’t been for a full ride scholarship playing basketball for Whitworth University from 1988 to 1992.
Ms. Port was also known for her basketball skills at St. Maries High School. She returned to St. Maries in 2016 to attend the Hall of Fame Banquet where the 1987 girls basketball state championship team was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the St. Maries Booster Club.
She said that she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do while in high school but a few of her college classes made her interested in law.
“I was interested in playing basketball at Whitworth while in high school and wasn’t decided on what I wanted to do yet,” Mrs. Port said. “I developed the goal to pursue law while at Whitworth. I had a couple of undergrad classes that piqued my interest, and I sat in on court proceedings that confirmed my desire”
Ms. Port then went on to attend Gonzaga from 1992 to 1995 to finish her law degree. Upon graduating she got a job at the Spokane Prosecutors office and in 1997 moved to Seattle to take the position working at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Ms. Port said that she worked hard to be appointed to her new position in the King County Superior Court. She said that she had to go through a difficult evaluation process and interview with the governor’s legal counsel. She also had to get ratings from seven bar associations.
She said that she still looks back fondly on her time attending grade school in St. Maries and said that a lot of the teachers and coaches she had prepared her to take on a difficult path.
“I remember a lot of coaches and some teachers who had great positive influence on me to reach for my goals,” Ms. Port said. “I have nothing but rave reviews for my education in elementary and middle school too.”
“I had excellent teachers who were devoted to students and they would put in extra time to ensure students exceed,” Ms. Port said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.