While the deadline to be on the ballot in local city elections has expired, individuals may still file to run as a write-in candidate.
The deadline to file as a write-in candidate for city council seats is Oct. 8. Those who wish to do so should visit their respective city hall, whether in St. Maries (208-245-2577), Harrison (208-689-3212), Plummer (208-686-1641), Tensed (208-274-3239) or Worley (208-686-1258).
Races have developed in three cities thus far.
St. Maries
In St. Maries, three incumbents will be challenged by newcomer Laci L. St. John. She vies for one of three open seats against Ed Spooner, Laci Hanson and Randall Saunders. The three candidates with the most votes will take the seats.
Harrison
Five candidates seek three open city council seats in Harrison.
Joe Cornell, Valerie Harris and Linda Lacitinola will run against incumbent Nick John and Jordan Hall. Mr. Hall presently serves as mayor after being appointed earlier this year.
Wanda Irish had filed as the only candidate for mayor but has withdrawn from the race. Presently, there are no candidates for mayor in Harrison.
Plummer
Incumbent Mayor Williams Weems will be challenged for his seat by councilman Tim Clark. Meanwhile, Julie Miller and Leticia Kennar run unopposed for two city council seats.
Tensed
All races are unopposed at present in Tensed. Richard Keaveny seeks the position as mayor and two individuals are running for council, Vern Fritsche and Ben Koester. A two-year seat on the council has no candidates.
Worley
In Worley, no newcomers have filed and incumbents remain unopposed. Mayor Charlene Waddell and councilmen Karen Babbitt and Robert Wienclaw all seek re-election.
The election is Tuesday Nov. 5.
