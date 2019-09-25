The Lumberjack Booster Club has a new way for local businesses to show their Lumberjack pride.
The club will sell banners to local businesses that will include the Lumberjacks logo as well as display the name of the local business that purchases a banner.
“Banners will be hung on the street poles throughout town during the fall season,” Booster Club member Lynn Masterson said. “they will most likely be taken down right before Christmas in St. Maries since the city puts up banners to advertise for that event.”
Money generated by the Lumberjack Booster Club goes towards funds to support high school sports activities and facilities.
Mrs. Masterson said to buy a banner will $150 and there will be a $25 renewal fee. She said renewal fees for the banner will most likely be collected at the beginning of September each year.
Businesses that want to buy a banner can reach Mrs. Masterson at 208-568-1802 or Kriss Gibson at 208-582-2133.
