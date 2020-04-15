A Tensed rancher and former Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy has his sights set on the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office.
Jim Combs served as a sheriff’s deputy for 17 years in Ohio before moving to the Tensed area in 2004. Experience he cites as readying him for the position of sheriff.
“You need somebody that has been in law enforcement and has been a deputy and someone that knows what goes on in the department. You have to know what you are doing. It is a 24-hour job,” Mr. Combs said.
In addition to his experience as a deputy, Mr. Combs is a former fireman, construction foreman and youth pastor.
Mr. Combs said he is running for sheriff because he feels the department is not making enough progress in key areas.
“I’ve sat back and watched and we’re just not gaining any ground,” Mr. Combs said.
He said he wants to secure a new jail, upgrade department equipment and increase patrols.
Mr. Combs is concerned that the county will be damaged by civil suits if the jail is not improved.
“We’re teetering on a lawsuit definitely. I’ve been a deputy for 17 years. These prisoners are entitled to a library, exercise and medical. And we’re not giving them that. All it takes is for these prisoners to file a federal lawsuit and we’re done,” Mr. Combs said.
Mr. Combs is also interested in seeing St. Maries resume its policing. However, he would not necessarily end sheriff patrols on behalf of the city.
“If they need it I would keep doing it. I would have to talk to St. Maries and see what they can afford. I think what they are paying is probably more than they should be. They ought to look into hiring their own police department,” Mr. Combs said.
His goal is to free up sheriff’s deputies for the rest of the county.
“We need more deputies. We don’t have enough deputies to cover Benewah County and then take care of St. Maries on top of it,” Mr. Combs said. “And that would free up the sheriff’s to patrol more of the county. That is something that St. Maries and the sheriff will need to sit down and talk about.”
An increased presence, additional drug dogs and improved equipment would allow for better traffic control and drug enforcement according to Mr. Combs.
“We have a drug problem here and we only have two drug dogs and we need more, and the officers to train with them” Mr. Combs said. “I know them drug dogs are not cheap. So that is another thing that is going to be worked at.”
Regarding equipment, Mr. Combs want the sheriff’s office to upgrade their police scanners and long rifles.
To afford improvements and additional deputies, Mr. Combs said he would seek an increased budget, pursue grant funds and take an initial pay cut.
“We’re just going to have to look into grants and look at increasing the budget for the sheriff’s department,” he said. “And I’m willing to take a year unpaid.”
