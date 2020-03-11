The primary election for local races will be May 19. Multiple candidates have filed for county commissioner and sheriff.
Benewah County residents will elect two county commissioners, a new sheriff and a prosecutor this November.
Mark L. Reynolds and Mia Suchoski will face off for the position of county commissioner district one in this year’s Republican primary. Incumbent Jack A. Buell is the sole Democratic candidate to file for candidacy so far.
As of this publication, incumbent Republican Phil R. Lampert is the only candidate filed for the county commissioner district 2 seat.
Undersheriff Anthony J. Eells, Jay Cunningham, Casey Giornesto and Tami Holdahl comprise the four Republican candidates in the race for sheriff. Mike Ingersoll is running as the sole Independent candidate. And there are no Democratic Party candidates running for sheriff.
Incumbent County Prosecutor Brian Thie is the sole candidate filed for the county prosecutor race.
The filing deadline to declare a candidacy is March 13.
