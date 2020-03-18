The jet boat races scheduled for May have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.
Shirley Ackerman of the Race the Joe Committee announced the cancellation Tuesday.
“In the best interest of our race teams, spectators and communities, we will postpone the World Championship event until Spring 2021,” Ms. Ackerman wrote in a release. “The USA will host the event as originally planned. We extend our sincere apologies to all our race teams, amazing fans, participating communities, businesses and sponsors, but given the circumstances, we felt it was the best decision to make.”
For more information contact Ms. Ackerman at 208-596-1103.
