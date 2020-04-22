The Business Card Directory for the St. Joe Valley is included with local copies of the Gazette Record. The directory includes contact and service information or more than 60 area businesses.
“We design our guide to be both handy and convenient,” Alex Barta, advertising manager of the Gazette Record, said. “It has always been popular with our readers in the past and we’re certain this edition will be no different.”
The guide provides residents with a one-stop shop to quickly find a local business that offers a needed service, Mr. Barta said.
“We print additional copies and we get requests for copies of the directory throughout the year,” Mr. Barta said.
Copies are available at the Gazette Record office at 610 Main and will be distributed to area real estate offices and the chamber of commerce when businesses re-open.
