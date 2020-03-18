Yvette Matt is the new marketing director of the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel. She was previously the marketing director for the Coeur d’Alene Casino.
Yvette possesses a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
