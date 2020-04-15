Moscow resident Brandon Mitchell has put his hat in the ring for Idaho House Seat 5A.
Mr. Mitchell has been a resident in District 5 for seven years. He said that he decided to run for office because of his love for Latah and Benewah Counties and he wants to have a positive impact within the district.
“After much prayer and contemplation over the last few months, I decided to run for this office,” Mr. Mitchell said.
Mr. Mitchell, who lives in Moscow, owns several Jiffy Lube franchises.
“We all have a duty to be part of our government and when given the opportunity to serve others, we should take it. I love this great state and want to serve the communities in Latah and Benewah counties,” he said. “This decision did not come easy, but I looked for divine guidance. I am in a position in my life where I can contribute and make a difference by serving the Idaho House in District 5. “
Mr. Mitchell said that an issue he wants to pay attention to is balancing the budget in a way that would benefit students that eye colleges in the state.
“Higher education is important as these students are our future. If we design a well balanced budget, then tax revenue does not need to be so high,” Mr. Mitchell said. “This can be utilized in our colleges and universities. Controlling spending can free up important finances for more significant uses like teacher’s pay and supplies. I believe in a quality education system in our higher education.”
He said parents should also have more choice when it comes to their children attending public grade school. Mr. Mitchell said that teachers and parents should be encouraged to work together to make a better public education system in the district.
“On the local level parents need to have a choice where they would like to send their children,” Mr. Mitchell said. “This choice creates schools that will focus on a quality education. Like any other business, you strive to for high quality and competitive results. This creates a positive competition and the only true winners are the children and the education that they receive. I believe the education system (k-12) needs to be supported locally where parents and teachers make decisions together.”
Mr. Mitchell also said that he wants to address the infrastructure in both counties. He noted that access to internet and roadways are common issues he sees in the district.
“I am drawn to infrastructure in our district, in particular our roadways and internet access. We need to look at all the roads and make sure they are safe and in good repair,” Mr. Mitchell said. “Internet access, especially in rural areas, is critical not only for business operations, but also for quality of life.”
He said that another issue to address is a growing divide in communities in the district. He said that he wants to unify communities and work to find common ground.
“I am concerned with the divide we have in our communities,” Mr. Mitchell said. “When we work together and take the time to listen to one another, we will find that we have more in common than we might think. Focusing on building unity will be an important part of my public service.”
Mr. Mitchell will run as a Republican and will face Hari Heath in the May Primary. Lone Democrat Dulce Kersting-Lark will also run for House Seat 5A.
