The St. Maries Elks Lodge will host a dinner and auction on Sept. 28th.
Funds from the auction will support a remodel and update on the Elks facility. The group will provide cocktails starting at 4 p.m and a steak and shrimp feed at 5 p.m. The auction will follow dinner.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in the lounge at the Elks Lodge. Advanced tickets are $20 per person and $25 on the day of the event.
Elks Members and guests are welcome to attend.
For more information contact the Elks Lodge at 208-245-1418.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.